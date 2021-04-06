Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.08. 197,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $319,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.