Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $144.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $585.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. 7,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,663. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

