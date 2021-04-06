Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NYSE EVRI remained flat at $$14.72 on Tuesday. 499,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,559. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

