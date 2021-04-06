Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

HII stock opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

