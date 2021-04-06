Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,384 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

