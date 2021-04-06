Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. 282,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,336. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.

Shares of Aviat Networks are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

