Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Hold

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 303,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

