Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Strong Sell

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. 48,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

