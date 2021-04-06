Zacks Investment Research Lowers American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

American National Bankshares stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $369.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

