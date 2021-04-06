Zacks Investment Research Lowers SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $6.19 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $3,146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $265,580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.