Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 643,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

