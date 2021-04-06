Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

