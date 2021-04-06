Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.53 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

