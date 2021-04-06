Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.04 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

