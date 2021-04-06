Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zai Lab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.79. 8,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

