-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $766.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

