-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Lannett posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LCI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lannett by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.