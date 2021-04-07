$0.09 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

