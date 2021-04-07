-$0.10 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital upped their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,562. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

