-$0.13 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,432. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.25 million and a P/E ratio of -54.23.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

