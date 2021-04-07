$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

UFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.94.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

