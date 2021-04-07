0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Hits $75.41 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and approximately $870,026.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

