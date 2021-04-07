12,091 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

LAZR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

