1,225,317 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

