1,624 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $766.19. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.18 and its 200-day moving average is $746.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.89 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

