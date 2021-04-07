16,266 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

MRVI opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

