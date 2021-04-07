165 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.73. 276,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

