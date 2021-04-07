1,663 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.66. 11,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.30 and a 200 day moving average of $476.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.30 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

