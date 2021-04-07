17,454 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.