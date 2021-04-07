1,773,225 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,773,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,555,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.