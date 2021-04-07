1,854,550 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.