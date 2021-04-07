19,289 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

