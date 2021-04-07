25,484 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. Facebook accounts for 3.2% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock valued at $367,003,658. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $311.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.