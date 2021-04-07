255 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Curi Capital

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock opened at $308.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 267.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.01 and a 52 week high of $333.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.