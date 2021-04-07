3,100 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Eaton by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,236,000 after buying an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

ETN stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

