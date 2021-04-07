312 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.47 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

