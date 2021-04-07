$331.17 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $331.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.40 million and the highest is $343.70 million. NOW posted sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

