$332.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report sales of $332.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.70 million and the lowest is $327.20 million. Materion posted sales of $277.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

MTRN traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,907. Materion has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

