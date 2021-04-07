3,500 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

