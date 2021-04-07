35,181 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

