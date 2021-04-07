385 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $218.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


