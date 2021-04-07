4,510 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Square comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.37. 54,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,026. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 375.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $3,112,739.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock valued at $267,975,830. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

