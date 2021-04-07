455 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,354. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

ARWR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

