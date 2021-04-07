$482.67 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $482.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.40 million and the highest is $494.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $29,204,856 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 137.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $250.01 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

