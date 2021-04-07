$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $49.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $245.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 17,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

