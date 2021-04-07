$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $21.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $22.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

