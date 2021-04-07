5,388 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit