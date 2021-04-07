5,388 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.