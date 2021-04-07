693 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.