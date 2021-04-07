7,167 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.