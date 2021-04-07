$739.80 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $739.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $709.50 million and the highest is $770.10 million. ScanSource reported sales of $744.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,871. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $761.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

